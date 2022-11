CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police told 22News there was an altercation at the Chicopee Comp football game Thursday.

According to Chicopee Police Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne there was an altercation between two people that led to an arrest. One man allegedly pulled out a firearm and used it to strike the other. The alleged assailant was arrested but there is no other information at this time.