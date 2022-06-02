(WWLP) – Congressional efforts in Washington to find common ground on gun control legislation continue.

Thursday, the House Judiciary Committee is having an emergency hearing to consider a package of bills that Democrats are calling the “protecting our kid’s act.”

One of those bills would increase the legal purchasing age for semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.

Congress is in recess, so only emergency meetings can be called.

A bipartisan committee is to come up with a plan by the time the full chambers return next week.