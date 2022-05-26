(WWLP) – Last June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed seven bills into law that further relaxed the state’s already lax gun restrictions.

The shooter was able to legally purchase two automatic rifles on his 18th birthday, igniting debate on the different levels of restrictions in each state around the country.

To purchase a gun in Massachusetts you first have to obtain a license. There are two types, a License to Carry allows for a semi-automatic, large-capacity guns, and small guns.

It also permits concealed carry of hand guns. You must be 21 years or older.

Firearm Identification Cards allow possession of only small-capacity guns and are open to those ages 18 and up and ages 14 to 17 with parental consent.

Fully automatic or assault style guns are banned in Massachusetts. All first-time applicants must complete a safety course and log their finger prints with their local police department.

After completion of the course, the application is sent for a state and federal background check as well as a check with the Department of Mental Health. That can take as long as 60 to 90 days.

Once you get your license back, you are free to purchase a firearm with no further waiting period.