Gunman crawls through McDonald’s drive-thru window

HOUSTON, TX (KTRK/CNN) – Police are looking for at least two people who terrorized a McDonald’s in Houston.

Surveillance video shows a gunman in the backseat crawl into the restaurant through the drive-thru window and running inside with a gun.

The green Nissan Xterra pulled into the drive-thru Monday night just before midnight.

One employee takes off as soon as she spots the man’s pistol. The suspect ran after her, but she hid in a back room.

As the suspect made his way through the store, another employee takes cover. That employee had a gun pointed right at his head.

Surveillance video got a very good image of the young suspect’s face.

A man who was in the restaurant at the time said, “The man came back to me and said, ‘Give me the money.’ But I told him, ‘I don’t have the window register.’”

The man added, “We were really scared.”

It’s not clear if the suspects were trying to rob the McDonald’s or target someone inside.

Police are looking for that green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver’s side headlight out.