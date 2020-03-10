Gyms stepping up cleaning measures over coronavirus concerns

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fitness centers in western Massachusetts are taking extra precautions to prepare for the potential spread of coronavirus.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus is mainly spread from person-to-person through respiratory droplets that are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It is not transmitted through sweat.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.“ CDC

Drew McConaha, owner of Train for Life in Chicopee, told 22News cleanliness has always been a priority at the gym. They have daily cleaning checklists and members and coaches are encouraged to wipe down their equipment after workouts.

“It’s a lot of our normal day-to-day stuff, but we also are going above and beyond making sure that people feel that everything is even more clean than normal,” he said.

McConaha said it’s important to stay home from the gym if you’re sick.

“We definitely encourage people, especially if they’re having any type of flu-like symptoms, fevers, things like that, that they do stay home and rest. Exercise is stress to the body, so if you’re already sick, the best thing that you can do is stay home hydrate and fully recover, get a good amount of sleep, and making sure you see your doctor if need be.”

There are now 92 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts. Seven of those cases are in western Massachusetts–all in Berkshire County.

