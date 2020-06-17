Gyms to see big changes for today’s reopening

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Among businesses reopening Wednesday are gyms and movie theaters.

A lot of the changes to gyms are things we have also seen in the previous phases of re-opening: limiting capacity, social distancing and wearing masks. But there will also be some additional changes to secure safety in public areas.

“There is a microfiber towel and a spray bottle here, and everybody is going to get their own chalk bag to take home with them,” said Erik Castiglione of Viking Athletics in West Hartford. “In between classes, we have a big pump sprayer so we can spray down the entire area.”

So gyms will be limited to half the usual capacity. Same thing with any classes they hold – only half as many people. At the Edge in Hamden, they had every other cardio machine taped off and marked as out of service to make sure people stay six feet apart as they work out. There is also a lot of cleaning going on all the time.

Overnight, they have an electrostatic cleaning of every surface. Employees are constantly cleaning during the day, and so are the customers. You use a piece of equipment, you wipe it down first, you use it, then you wipe it down again. Workers are all having their temperatures checked before they start work, and absolutely everyone walking in the door has to be wearing a mask

Phase 2 also includes movie theaters, bowling alleys and amusement parks. For theaters, groups must be kept at least 6 feet apart or provide plexiglass dividers. Theaters also have to get rid of all self-serve and have a one-way flow whenever possible.

Some said they’re excited about indoor dining, but indoor movie theaters, it might be one of the last things they visit.

“I’m going to keep things outdoors for now,” said West Hartford resident Jim Greenwood. “I will feel a little bit more comfortable.”

“If they space out the movies far enough, and they space you out at least a seat or two away and you’re with your own group, it’s fine,” said Bill Kane.

Governor Ned Lamont said with Phase 2, about 95% of Connecticut will be back open, but it doesn’t come without a stern warning.

“We can’t let our guard down in regards to these mitigation measures, or otherwise, we will jeopardize our reopening, and we don’t want to go back to where we were in March and April,” said Commissioner David Lehman.