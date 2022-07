HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – In Hadley, the Town Select Board has approved a water main replacement project along Route 9.

Funding is available right away for the project thanks to American Rescue Plan money and lines from last year’s and this year’s water budget.

That means work can begin right away, and be rolled into Route 9 expansion project. The water main is also included in the state’s $3.5 billion forward legislation which could eventually reimburse the town for the costs