Hadley's V-One Vodka partners with Patriots Hall of Famer Ty Law

News

Posted: / Updated:

Paul Kozub and Ty Law

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley’s V-One Vodka will soon be on the shelves of liquor stores throughout New England. In five years, the goal is to be present across the United States.

The western Massachusetts company completed a multi-million dollar purchase and renovation of its own “Farm to Glass” distillery in Kamieri, Poland, last summer. Just this week, owner Paul Kozub announced his company’s partnership with New England Patriots’ Hall of Famer Ty Law and liquor industry veteran Julious Grant. Kozub attributes these milestones to 14 years of hard work.

V-One Vodka Distillery in Kamieri, Poland.

“I didn’t know it would take this long, I didn’t know how hard it would be, but I was always pretty confident that we would be here someday,” Kozub said. “It’s still a lot of work and it’s still a lot of fun, and it’s a lot more fun that sitting at a desk at a bank.”

Kozub quit his day job in 2003 after receiving a $6,000 inheritance from his grandfather. Half of that money went to his first set of distilling equipment, while the other half funded a trip to Poland where he researched his best path to success as a producer of craft vodka.

“My great grandfather came to Chicopee in 1911 with $25 in his pocket,” Kozub said. “And now my mom has 18 grandkids, so we have a big family. This is where I’m from, this is where I grew up, so V-One will always be headquartered here, but I wanted to make Polish vodka so that’s why I went to Poland.”

After trips to Poland, Kozub decided to make his vodka from spelt. Today, V-One vodka is the world’s only vodka made from the ancient grain.

Kozub described his new partnership with Ty Law and Julious as a match made in heaven, and one with perfect timing.

“Ty is a New England icon, so he has people throughout the country that know him and can help talk about the brand as a spokesperson,” he said.

No matter how global Kozub and his company go, he said he’ll always be proud of his roots right here in the Pioneer Valley.

“Western Mass is a great area, you know, we invented two major sports with basketball and volleyball, we have Mike Kittredge right up the road who invented Yankee Candle as a great success story,” Kozub said. “So you can go on and on about the great entrepreneurs of western Mass and this area has had many, and they’ve been an inspiration for me.”

