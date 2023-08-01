(WWLP) – The fate of an American nurse and her daughter that was kidnapped in Haiti last week remains unknown Tuesday morning as the U.S. State Department refused to say whether the abductors made demands.

Alix Dorsainvil of New Hampshire was working for a nonprofit Christian ministry when she and her daughter were seized Thursday.

The U.S. State Department has issued a “do not travel advisory” in the country and ordered non-emergency personnel to leave there, amid growing security concerns.

Around 200 Haitians marched in their nation’s capital Monday to show their anger over the abduction that’s another example of the worsening gang violence that has overtaken much of the region.