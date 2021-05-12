Hall of Fame enshrinement being shown on ESPN May 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The enshrinement ceremony for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be aired live on ESPN.
Last year’s enshrinement ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the ceremony will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to John Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame, because of the pandemic they decided to move the event to Mohegan Sun where they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for the event that provides a more secure environment for guests.
The television broadcast schedule is as follows (all times eastern and subject
to change):
Friday, May 14-Class of 2020 Press Conference
2:00 – 3:30 PM Live on NBA TV
In a press conference style format, host Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated will
facilitate a conversation with each inductee (or a representative for those honored
posthumously) in the Class of 2020.
Saturday, May 15-Hall of Fame Awards Celebration & Gala
3:30 – 5:30 PM on ESPN (Tape delayed from Friday, May 14)
The Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala will recognize Hall of Fame Award
winners from 2020 including John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement recipient Tim
Nugent, Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients Michael Wilbon, Mike Breen, Jim Gray
and TNT’s Inside the NBA, as well as Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award recipients
Wayne Embry, Bill Russell and George Raveling. The Class of 2020 will also be
presented with their official Hall of Fame Class Jackets and Rings. The show will be
hosted by ESPN’s Lisa Salters.
Saturday, May 15-Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony
5:30 – 8:00 PM Live on ESPN
The Class of 2020 inductees are longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, 18-time
NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 10-time WNBA All-Star and
four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings,15-time NBA All-Star and three-time
NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive
First Team selection Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach
Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens, fourtime collegiate National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton and two-time NBA Champion
coach Rudy Tomjanovich. The show will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad and feature a
special performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo.