Hall of Fame enshrinement being shown on ESPN May 15

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The enshrinement ceremony for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be aired live on ESPN.

Last year’s enshrinement ceremonies were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year the ceremony will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to John Doleva, President and CEO of the Hall of Fame, because of the pandemic they decided to move the event to Mohegan Sun where they can effectively operate a ‘near-bubble’ for the event that provides a more secure environment for guests.

The television broadcast schedule is as follows (all times eastern and subject

to change):

Friday, May 14-Class of 2020 Press Conference

2:00 – 3:30 PM Live on NBA TV

In a press conference style format, host Marc Spears of ESPN’s The Undefeated will

facilitate a conversation with each inductee (or a representative for those honored

posthumously) in the Class of 2020.

Saturday, May 15-Hall of Fame Awards Celebration & Gala

3:30 – 5:30 PM on ESPN (Tape delayed from Friday, May 14)

The Hall of Fame Awards Celebration and Gala will recognize Hall of Fame Award

winners from 2020 including John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement recipient Tim

Nugent, Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients Michael Wilbon, Mike Breen, Jim Gray

and TNT’s Inside the NBA, as well as Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award recipients

Wayne Embry, Bill Russell and George Raveling. The Class of 2020 will also be

presented with their official Hall of Fame Class Jackets and Rings. The show will be

hosted by ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

Saturday, May 15-Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony

5:30 – 8:00 PM Live on ESPN

The Class of 2020 inductees are longtime FIBA executive Patrick Baumann, 18-time

NBA All-Star and five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, 10-time WNBA All-Star and

four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings,15-time NBA All-Star and three-time

NBA Finals MVP Tim Duncan, 15-time NBA All-Star and nine-time NBA All-Defensive

First Team selection Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA National Championship Coach

Kim Mulkey, five-time Division II National Coach of the Year Barbara Stevens, fourtime collegiate National Coach of the Year Eddie Sutton and two-time NBA Champion

coach Rudy Tomjanovich. The show will be hosted by Ahmad Rashad and feature a

special performance by multi-Grammy award-winning artist Ne-Yo.