WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Driving around your community you are bound to see some Halloween decorations now that fall and October are in full swing.

The ones that always catch my eye are the giant skeletons that are like 12 feet tall! Have you ever seen the skeletons on top of the vehicles driving around too? According to Lombardo Homes, the most popular Halloween decoration in Massachusetts is pumpkins.

Top 10 Halloween decorations in the U.S.:

Pumpkins Corn Stalks Skeletons Black Cats Witches Tombstones Spiders/Spider Web Crow Bats Ghosts

Lombardo also says that most people put up their decorations between October 1st through the 7th. The data they analyzed was based on Google search terms.

Kimberly Pothoff of West Springfield started her Halloween spirit with decorations she calls “Cap’n Grimmy and The Wreck of the SS Boopens.”

If you have any skeletons hanging around or have your house decorated for Halloween, email your photos and video to ReportIt@wwlp.com.