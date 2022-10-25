CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween in the United States has grown into a multi-million dollar business.

In addition to the traditional house to house trick-or-treating done on October 31, many of us will also attend pumpkin carving parties, trunk or treat gatherings and elaborate costume galas.

The U.S. Census Bureau has some facts about how Americans will be celebrating the annual holiday and how much they’ll be spending.

It’s expected that approximately 42 million children between the ages of 5-14 will participate in trick-or-treating, with about 128 million dwellings (both homes and apartments) handing out treats.

Speaking of treats, in 2020 there were 3,320 candy and nut stores nationwide, with over 45,000 people working at chocolate and chocolate candy manufacturing businesses and over 22,000 people employed by nonchocolate candy manufacturing businesses.

The National Retail Federation says that consumers in the U.S. spent a record $10.14 billion on Halloween in 2021, and that number is expected to rise in 2022. Consumers are on average expected to spend around $100 on costumes, candy, decorations, and greeting cards per person.

Here’s a look at the breakdown:

$3.6 billion for costumes

$3.1 billion for candy

$3.4 billion for decorations

$0.6 billion for greeting cards

And Halloween is not just for kids! The top five costumes among adults this year are the old standards of witch, vampire, ghost, cat, and pirate. Some will be homemade while others will spend $30-$60 on a costume, while other more elaborate garb can cost into the hundreds.

There are quite are few cities and towns across the country with names that conjure up spooky images, including:

• Scarville, Iowa (Population – 78)

• Slaughter Beach, Delaware (Population – 227)

• Tombstone, Arizona (Population – 1,307)

• Bad Axe, Michigan (Population – 3,025)

• Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina (Population – 7,777)

• Sleepy Hollow, New York (Population – 10,955)

• Munster, Indiana (Population – 23,761)

• Salem, Massachusetts (Population – 44,819)

• Casper, Wyoming (Population – 58,656)