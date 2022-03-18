SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In Springfield, a St. Patrick’s Day celebration was held after hours for local politicians and community members.

A good turnout Friday night for Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s festive gathering. The annual event was delayed for the last two years because of the pandemic but commenced on Friday at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.

Attendees were glad to spend some time catching and toasting to all things Irish.

Distract Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News, “it’s great to be back, I always enjoy this event and we’ve done it now I think five times but to be back after a long pause with the pandemic and have the opportunity to gather with friends and family and Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day is really just wonderful.”

“It feels really good to be able to come together as a community, show our support for a local community leader who’s doing an extraordinary job,” shared Springfield resident Nina Vivenzio.

This evenings event included live Irish music from Jimmy McArdle and Irish Step Dancing performed by The Black Rose Academy of Irish Dance