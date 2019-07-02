Hampden County Sheriff warns of new phone scheme

HAMPDEN COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County Sheriff, Nick Cocchi, is warning people about a scam that allegedly aims to defraud people of their money.

Hampden County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson, Rob Rizzuto, told 22News that on several occasions over the past few days, Western Mass. residents reported a caller identifying himself as “Chief Deputy Warren Randall” or “Deputy Walker.”

Rizzuto said the caller directs people to come to the Sheriff’s Department’s After Incarceration Support Systems (AISS) program on State Street in Springfield to meet with him for an appointment.

On at least two occasions, the scammer allegedly said callers have to pay a $3,500 fee to resolve a legal issue.

Rizzuto said sometimes, the number on the caller ID appears to be from the sheriff’s Process and Warrants Office. But warns it is not legitimate and is likely generated via a spoofing service on the internet.

Rizzuto said The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department would never contact anyone via phone to solicit money for any purpose and that anyone being directed to meet a stranger following a phone call should proceed with extreme caution.

Sheriff Cocchi is asking people who receive such a message to call the Sheriff’s Department’s investigation unit.