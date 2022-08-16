LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Since 2019, the number of opioid overdose deaths in people ages 15 to 24 has increased by 37 percent.

The Hampden County District Attorney’s office, local first responders, and medical professionals are trying to raise awareness.

Hampden County DA Anthony Gulluni will host an education event at Ludlow High School tonight on the availability and danger of counterfeit pills and drugs.

It will focus on ways to prevent accidental poisoning. The state recorded its highest level of opioid-related deaths in history last year, at just under 2, 300. One-in-10 of those victims lived in Hampden County and in 93 percent of those cases, the victims tested positive for Fentanyl.

The forum begins Tuesday at 6:00 p.m.