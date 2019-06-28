Hampden DA expected to give update on week-long public safety operation

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re expected to get new information today on a significant number of arrests and gun seizures in Springfield, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s office.

DA Anthony Gulluni is set to hold a news conference today to talk about a week long public safety operation, that led to a significant number of arrests.

That will take place at 11:00 this morning. 22News will be at today’s meeting, and will bring you updates on air, online, and on the 22News mobile app.

