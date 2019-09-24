Breaking News
Hampshire College accepts enrollment for new Spring 2020 class

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announced that it will admit a class for its upcoming Spring 2020 term.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on Friday, the Board took an affirmative vote “to admit a class for spring 2020, moving forward immediately with the steps necessary to do so successfully.”

The college filled staff positions in the admissions office and is taking steps to recruit students as it aims to grow back its full enrollment capacity within five years.

Hampshire College President Wingenbach said two developments give him full confidence to the future of an independent Hampshire College.

“One, our community has come forward with historic levels of support, and two, we’ve shown we have the will to launch an innovative new plan for Hampshire’s student experience and to commit to managing expenses, operating within our revenues, and exploring additional revenue sources.”

President Wingenbach

