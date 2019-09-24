Hampshire College accepts enrollment for new Spring 2020 class

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announced that it will admit a class for its upcoming Spring 2020 term.

According to a news release sent to 22News, on Friday, the Board took an affirmative vote “to admit a class for spring 2020, moving forward immediately with the steps necessary to do so successfully.”

The college filled staff positions in the admissions office and is taking steps to recruit students as it aims to grow back its full enrollment capacity within five years.

Hampshire College President Wingenbach said two developments give him full confidence to the future of an independent Hampshire College.