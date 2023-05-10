AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College announces largest enrollment since 2018, college President speaks with 22News about why this is so significant for the school.

Over 300 students accepted their offers of admission to attend next fall, and this is a very positive sign as the school was struggling just a few years ago. The incoming class is a dramatic turnaround from 2019, when Hampshire’s administration pursued a potential merger and declined to enroll a full fall class. In May 2019, the board of trustees voted to remain independent and the Hampshire community took a stand to preserve the College’s independence and reinvigorate its mission.

Ed Wingenbach, President of Hampshire College tells 22News, “The college is now financially stable we still have work to do you know we’re still raising funds but the most important art of our financial stability is returning to full enrollment,” says Wingenbach. “We’ve made a lot of exciting changes in the way that we approach undergraduate education and what this growth in enrollment and interest tells us is that students are really eager for that kind of experience.”

The College has for the fourth year in a row significantly increased the size of the entering class. With these increased class sizes the school remains on track to return to full enrollment and financial sustainability by 2027.