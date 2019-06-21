Hampshire College announces plans to enroll full class in fall of 2020

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College plans to enroll a full class in the fall of 2020, after admitting only 15 students this fall.

The school announced four months ago that they wouldn’t be accepting a full freshman class, amid financial concerns.

But, the school raised about $9 million during fundraising this spring alone.

Interim President Ken Rosenthal said the board of trustees voted to accept a full class in the fall of 2020 on Thursday, after receiving a record number of donors this year.

Hampshire College also made dozens of layoffs in recent months, including in their admissions department. But the interim president said they are working to rebuild their admissions staffing to help recruit a full class for the fall of 2020.

This fall, Hampshire College will have only 15 first-year students and a total enrollment of only 600.