Hampshire College continues financial recovery

AMHERST (WWLP) – Hampshire College has been making progress with their financial recovery.

Last week, Hampshire College submitted its progress report to the New England Commission of Higher Education, hoping to remain a fully accredited college.

The report was requested by the commission last spring to show that Hampshire continues to be in compliance with two of its nine standards, organization and governance, along with institutional resources.

“We are an accredited institution,” Hampshire College President, Ed Wingenbach said. “We were asked to show that we are continuing compliance with NECHE standards. We meet with them on Thursday. I believe we are in compliance with all the standards and I expect positive news coming out of that.”

Hampshire will launch a fundraising campaign next month with a goal of raising $60 million by June 2024. To date, they have already raised $10.4 million towards that goal.

The college announced last month that it will be transforming the school’s curriculum which will be implemented next fall, when they expect to have 300 new students.