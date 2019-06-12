Hampshire College still in danger of losing accreditation

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College continues to be in danger of losing its accreditation.

Hampshire’s accrediting body has delayed a vote until the fall on whether to keep Hampshire College’s accreditation. The New England Commission of Higher Education has postponed a decision until November on whether to keep Hampshire College’s accreditation status.

Currently, Hampshire remains fully accredited, but with its ongoing financial struggles, the future remains unknown.

The commission continues to be concerned that Hampshire is in danger of not meeting its accreditation standards and if it continues to worsen, its accreditation could be withdrawn. Hampshire College Trustees voted to keep the college independent with a goal of raising $15-20 million over the next year and $100 million over the next five or six years.

So far, they have raised $7 million in cash and pledges over the last three months.

“We’ve had record success for Hampshire in attracting donations to help secure Hampshire so we feel like we are moving to address the commissions concerns and our intentions is that by November we will go before them and we will be in a position to continue our accreditation,” said John Courtmanche, spokesman for the college.

Along with naming new trustees, the college has launched a presidential search. Former President Miriam Nelson stepped down in April.

The board voted to appoint Kenneth Rosenthal as interim president. Hampshire College will only have 15 incoming students this fall, as it continues to restructure. Hampshire hopes to enroll students again in spring of 2020.

The college is eliminating 24 staff positions next school year.