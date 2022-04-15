(WWLP) – The race for Hampshire County Sheriff has its first official candidate.

Catilin Sepeda has collected 500 certified signatures since announcing her campaign on March second and has been approved as the first official ballot candidate for the September sixth primary.

Sepeda is a registered nurse with a decade of correctional nursing experience. Her campaign motto is “Security focused, Humanity Forward.”

She says her focus as sheriff would be on addressing mental health struggles and substance abuse addiction.

A recent survey by the ACLU revealed that 41 percent of people in the state didn’t know County Sheriff was elected a position.