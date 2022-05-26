NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampshire County Young Professionals are kicking off their summer long brewery tour Thursday with an event at Progression Brewery in Northampton.

The Brew Tour will visit a different business each month all summer for networking events. There will also be raffle prizes.

Thursday’s event runs from five to six-thirty and is free for members, but costs $10 for non-members.

Once you’re in, the first beer is free. It costs $30 to become a member of the young professionals.