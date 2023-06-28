ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford has recalled two Veggie Salads at certain stores due to mislabeling. The salads are missing the “milk” allergen on the label.
The affected salads were purchased between June 24 and June 27. Hannaford said there have been no reports of illness or injury. The salads impacted by the recall are 4.5 oz. containers of Hannaford Delight Veggie Salad with UPC Code 04126876416 and 14.8 oz. containers of Hannaford Veggie Salad with UPC Code 04126876772.
Capital Region stores impacted
- 141 Hannaford SQ Ste. 2 in Bennington, Vermont
- 318 US Route 7 South in Rutland, Vermont
- 43 Round Lake Road in Ballston Lake
- 180 Delaware Avenue in Delmar
- 100 Plaza Road in Kingston
- 190 Quaker Road in Queensbury
- 596 Columbia Turnpike in East Greenbush
- 2967 Route 9 STE 400 in Valatie
- 19 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park
- 900 Central Avenue in Albany
- 175 Broad Street in Glens Falls
- 95 Weibel Avenue in Wilton
- 5239 Western Turnpike in Guilderland
- 11 Trieble Avenue in Milton
- 223 Main Street in Cairo
- 32 State Route 82 in Hudson
- 9 Lord Avenue in Troy
Customers should check their homes for this product and not eat it. The items can be returned to your local Hannaford for a full refund. You can view the full list of impacted stores on the Hannaford website.