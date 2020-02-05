Breaking News
Several shots fired, one person wounded in Holyoke shootout
‘Hannah D.’ says ‘yes’ to promposal at Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – “Hannah D.” said yes to a promposal at a Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A.

The promposal was on the sign at the Chick-fil-A on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach and read “Hannah D. will you be my chick at prom?”

Promposal at Chick-fil-A located on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach (courtesy: WBTW)

Employees at the Chick-fil-A told News13 Hannah did say “yes” to the promposal. Employees also said that Hannah and the person she will going to prom with are home-schooled.

