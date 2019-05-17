Happy 350th Birthday Westfield: Celebration Schedule

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Westfield is celebrating its 350th birthday Friday through Sunday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the celebration starts at 3:30 p.m. with the Proclamation Ceremony at Westfield City Hall in Council Chambers and continues with various events all weekend.

A proclamation ceremony late this afternoon began Westfield’s 3-day 350th birthday weekend celebrations that will end with Sunday’s 2 p.m. community parade from Stanley Park to downtown Westfield.

The giant birthday cake at Park Square with its 350 candles has been reminding residents for months about this weekend’s festivities.

The Westfield Athenaeum provides the rich history of the Whip City, where for years Westfield was the world’s leading Whip manufacturer. Archivist and Museum coordinator is proud of vintage Westfield maps on display, one dating back to 1651.

She’s prouder still of a1899 one-a-kind map showing Westfield’s development from a town of 5,000 to its current population of 41,000.

The 1899 one is clearly one that shows more industry developed, it’s a key part of what Westfield was a huge Whip City and an industrial city really.” Kate Deviny

Atheneum artwork depicts how people gathered at park square one hundred years ago to celebrate Westfield’s 250th anniversary.

There are many events between now and Sunday leading up to the 2 p.m. parade.

For more information visit westfield350.org

Westfield 350th Celebration Schedule:

Friday, May 17th

5:00pm-7:00pm ArtWalk at the Gas Light District on Elm Street

7:00pm-9:00pm ArtWalk Afterhours at Westfield Creative Arts on 105 Elm Street

5:00pm-8:00pm Run Westfield Fitness Expo at Race Headquarters, Depot Square,16 N. Elm Street

Saturday, May 18th

7:30am-8:30pm Yoga By The River at Kane/Wojtkiewicz Park by the Great River Bridge Rain location is YMCA – 413-568-8631 if unsure

7:30am-11:00am Community Pancake Breakfast at Westfield Middle School (12 & under $3, 13 & up $6)

9:00am-10:30pm Columbia Greenway Children’s Bike Rodeo at the Westfield YMCA in the Rear Parking Lot

10:00am-2:00pm Utility Box Mural Painting Projects Around Park Square Green

11:00am-12:30pm Yoga For Gardners at Grandmothers Garden

11:00am-1:00pm Columbia Greenway Rail Trail Quest at Run Westfield America’s Fastest 5K Finish Line on Elm Street

1:00pm-2:00pm Pollinator Gardening at Grandmothers Garden

1:00pm-5:00pm Run Westfield America’s Fastest 5K from WSU South Lot with Block Party on Elm Street)

2:00pm-4:00pm “Time in Westfield” Musical Matinee at Westfield Women’s Club

5:30pm-7:00pm Children’s Carnival & Hotdog Roast at Amelia’s Garden

7:00pm-9:00pm Beach Boy’s Tribute with The Driftwoods at the Fields behind Boys & Girls Club

9:00pm Fireworks at the Fields behind Boys & Girls Club

Sunday May 19th

11:00am Community Parade Staging at Stanley Park & Westfield State University

1:00pm Community Parade – Start at Western Avenue & Kensington Avenue

4:00pm Viewing Stand & End Of Parade* at Westfield Athenaeum side lawn

4:15pm Mummers Woodland String Band Performance* at Park Square following parade

Cupcakes from Westfield Technical Academy and Hoodsie Cups from Hood Ice Cream – while supplies last

* Times are approximate based on the length and pace of the parade

