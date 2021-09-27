Happy Birthday! Google turns 23

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Google is recognizing its 23rd birthday with a doodle on Monday.

The doodle that Google made up to celebrate the technology company that was founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin while they were Ph.D. students at Stanford University in California. It offers products beyond the well-known search engine such as cloud computing, apps such as Classroom, Drive, Play, and more.

Google.com is the most visited website worldwide, according to Wikipedia. The Google Search is the dominant search engine in the U.S. to provide users information with the use of keywords. The “personal” tab was added in 2017 that enables the user’s search keywords in their Google accounts such as Gmail and Photos.

Google’s Year In Search finds people searched ‘why’ more than ever in 2020. Google said the questions inspired “joy and excitement, made us cry, and caused us to worry about the planet.” Many searches for the year were prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, including, “Why is it called COVID-19?” and “Why is toilet paper sold out?”

Here are Google’s Top 10 trending searches:

Election results Coronavirus Kobe Bryant Coronavirus update Coronavirus symptoms Zoom Who is winning the election Naya Rivera Chadwick Boseman PlayStation 5

Here are Google’s Top 10 news searches:

Coronavirus Election results Iran Beirut Hantavirus Stimulus checks Unemployment Tesla stock Bihar election result Black Lives Matter

Here are Google’s Top 10 TV shows searched: