Harriers 4th of July race kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, mass (WWLP)- It’s off to the races this morning in Springfield

for the Harriers Big Fourth 5-k run. Runners are just making across the finish line.

Finally able to take part in a race when they haven’t been able to in some time.

Many of them had to opt for solo runs or virtual events this past year but now that in person events are allowed to happen. Runners are once again able to hit the road or at least five kilometers of it.

Today’s race includes prizes for the fastest runners as well as age groups 19 and older.

However its all ages whether you’re five or 95 that are able to participate in today’s race.

With the race wrapping up comes the prizes we’ll have more about the winners starting tonight at 22News at 6.