Hartford police investigating teen overdose

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Hartford Police are saying on Thursday a seventh grader is in grave condition after a suspected overdose at school.

According to the city’s mayor, the 13 year old boy attends Sports and Medical Sciences Academy. Adding that initial reports came in mid-morning of a student unconscious who collapsed in the gym.

Fire personnel arrived quickly to begin life-saving measures. Two other students possibly exposed were taken to the hospital for observation.

Officials have since received reports of initial analysis showing the substance was fentanyl. Multiple bags of a substance were found around the school.