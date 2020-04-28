Harvard agrees to repay $1.3M for federal grant overcharges

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP)–Harvard University has agreed to pay more than $1.3 million to settle claims that a research team overcharged certain federal grants.

Federal prosecutors in Boston said in a statement Monday that the team at the T.H. Chan School of Public Health led by former professor Donna Spiegelman overcharged the government by about $1.3 million between 2009 and 2014. Prosecutors said it overstated the time and effort members put into projects funded by the National Institutes of Health and the Health Resources & Services Administration. The overcharges were self-reported by the university.

Spiegelman denied wrongdoing in a statement released through her attorney.