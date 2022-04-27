(WWLP) – From Cambridge, Harvard University has made a commitment to research and atone for its ties with slavery.

The University’s president announced $100 million in funding for the work this week alongside a new report detailing the school’s ties to slavery and racial inequality.

That report found that Harvard’s faculty, staff and leaders enslaved more than 70 black and native American people from its founding until 1783.

The report says the school should “should make a significant monetary commitment, and it should invest in remedies of equal or greater breadth than other universities.” However, it stops short of recommending direct financial reparations.

