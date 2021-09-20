Harvest Moon rises tonight

(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the sun sets to the west tonight, Sept. 20th at 7:01pm, the Harvest Moon will rise shortly after. It will rise to the east at 7:20pm. Normally, September’s full moon is called the Corn Moon because corn is harvested during this time of the year. Though this full moon is closest to the autumnal equinox (the official start of fall), making it the Harvest Moon. The Harvest Moon can occur either in September or October.

Partly Cloudy skies are expected for tonight so viewing conditions won’t be ideal though there will be some periodic breaks in the clouds that will allow for you to view the Harvest Moon. If you won’t be able to see the harvest moon tonight, there’s still time to see it! The moon will remain over 95% full for the next two days (Sept. 21st and 22nd.) though mainly cloudy skies are expected for both nights which could make it a bit tricker to view.