HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Town of Hatfield hosted a Luminarium on Saturday evening. This tradition brings the whole community together and certainly conjures up that Christmas feel. For one night a year ahead of Christmas, the town of Hatfield has made itself into a tourist destination, and Saturday evening marked the 43rd year for this bright tradition.

Hatfield’s Holiday Luminarium, where luminaries line the old streets of the town, and hundreds of people take in the sights and get into that holiday spirit. Festivities began with a Christmas concert at the First Congregational Church of Hatfield where families were decked out in Christmas decor and singing carols.

“It’s just all about community. It’s an old fashioned New England style, inviting everybody in, celebrating the light and bringing in the holiday spirit,” expressed Anthony Tracia, the Musical Director of the First Congressional Church in Hatfield.

The lights don’t just line the walkway in front of the church, there are some spread all throughout the town and up and down Main Street. Some local families have been participating and celebrating for over four decades. But, for others this is the start of a new tradition.

Ashton from Belchertown told 22News, “It’s one of our favorite holidays and this has been the perfect start to the weekend.”

The night concluded with a fireworks display launched from the Hatfield Lions Club Pavilion, an exciting end to Christmas Eve, Eve.

The luminarium itself is a representational of lighting the way for Christ’s birth and illumination of the spirit.