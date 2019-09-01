Hatfield’s Tyler Leary wins Late Model race at Stafford

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn (WWLP)- Hatfield’s Tyler Leary took down the win in the 30 lap Late Model feature on Friday night at Stafford Motor Speedway.

Leary started on the pole and dominated the event. East Longmeadow’s Tom and Ryan Fearn made their way into the top five by lap 5.

Leary had almost straightaway lead over Michael Wray and Tom Fearn. At halfway it was Leary, Tom Fearn, Ryan Fearn, Michael Wray and Kevin Gambacorta rounding out the top five.

There would be trouble for Michael Bennett with six laps remaining as he would be off the pace. Bennett brought it down to pit road a lap later where his crew looked under the hood of the car. Leary would still be leading with five laps remaining and would go on to win the 30 lap Late Model feature event for his first win of the 2019 season.

Tom Fearn and Ryan Fearn out of East Longmeadow finished in second and third. Greg DeMone out of Ludlow finished in 12th.

The 30 lap race went caution free.

Stafford Motor Speedway will be back in action on Friday night.

