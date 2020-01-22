Have you ever been incorrectly charged for tolls?

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News responded to a viewer who said his vehicle was charged for tolls, but he was never on the Mass Pike.

MassDOT urges drivers to check their accounts regularly to make sure all charges are accurate and to report any problems immediately.

If you drive the Mass Pike without an EZ pass, you’ll be mailed a “pay by plate invoice” with the tolls you have to pay. The “pay by plate” system takes a picture of your vehicle license plate, which appears on the invoice.

However, a 22News viewer from Southwick told 22News that he received an invoice for his farm vehicle last week, but he never drives the vehicle on the highway. He also said the license plate on the bill did not match the plates for any of his vehicles.

It’s alarming because I would think when I get it I always think its correct, I would never think to really double check. Debbie LaFlamme, Granby

22News contacted MassDOT today to find out why the Southwick man was charged for tolls and if other drivers have reported this problem. MassDOT has not responded.

If you feel you were incorrectly charged for tolls, you can dispute online by clicking here.