Have you tried the #SafeHands challenge?

(WWLP) — The World Health Organization (WHO) posted the challenge, #SafeHands, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been getting the attention of many celebrities

The challenge, starting with Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, asks everyone to use their social media platforms to promote “regular, safe, and effective hand hygiene.”

“Show where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge,” posted Dr. Ghebreyesus in video post.

Ghebreyesus explained that handwashing is one of the practical measures that people can take to protect themselves, and even demonstrated the process of effective washing.

Celebrities and other public figures are also taking part in the new campaign, posting how they wash their hands to Instagram and other social media platforms.

Selena Gomez

“Hope everyone is staying safe inside,” says Selena during her video challenge.

Olivia Wilde

“Thank you @selenagomez for allowing me to show off my fake doctor hygiene training!”

Dakota Johnson via Olivia Wilde’s Instagram

“Hand wash champion!”

Mariah Carey

“Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody!”

The Killers

Arianna Huffington

Gloria Gaynor

“It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”

Nicole Scherzinger

“Best way to wash your hands? Watching this video while you do it. Stay safe and keep washing those hands!!”