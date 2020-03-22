Hawaii governor announces mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Governor David Ige announced on March 21 that he signed a second emergency proclamation. This proclamation mandates a 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to the state of Hawaii.

This measure will go into effect on March 26 at 12:01 a.m.

“We believe that it will help us to flatten the curve so that our healthcare system is not overwhelmed like it has been in other communities around the world,” Gov. Ige said.

According to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Director Kenneth Hara, returning residents are ordered to quarantine at home. As for visitors, they will have to remain in their hotel rooms.

“You may leave your designated quarantine for medical emergencies or to seek medical care,” said Hara. “If the traveler becomes ill with a fever or cough they are to continue to stay in their designated quarantine location and avoid contact with others.”

The governor says that this mandate will go into effect on March 26 to allow travelers the opportunity to cancel or reschedule their trip to the state. He says it will also allow industry partners to adjust to the new mandate.

Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine, Ige said.

Enforcement of this mandate will fall onto County mayors, who will manage how this new measure will be enforced.

Ige then revealed that this mandate will not apply to flight crews.

However, should a visitor’s trip fall shorter than the 14-day quarantine period, they will remain in their designated quarantine location for the duration of their trip and not 14 days.

To keep track of all incoming travelers, HI-EMA Director says that travelers will have to fill out a mandatory agricultural form prior to landing and get their information verified, such as where they will be staying and their phone number. Those forms will be collected.

If travelers subjected to this mandate do not comply, they can face a $5,000 fine and up to one year in prison.

On March 21, 11 new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases were announced, putting the state total to 48, according to the State Department of Health.

These new cases are in Hawaii Island, Honolulu, and Maui:

Hawaii Island – 2

Honolulu – 7

Maui – 2

There is now a total of three cases in Hawaii County, 35 in Honolulu, three in Kauai, and seven in Maui. Out of the 48 cases, three have been hospitalized. No deaths in connection to COVID-19 have been reported.

All cases are linked to travel or have made contact with a traveler who tested positive.

“We have been aggressive in establishing testing centers all across the state,” said Ige. “There are more than 42 in operation as we speak. More than 2,500 tests have been completed in the state of Hawaii so far. 2,200 have been completed by private labs and this includes our community program.”