HAWAIISTRONG: UH researchers join global fight to find COVID-19 vaccine

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The global fight to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues as the number of confirmed cases grow.

Now, a University of Hawaii at Manoa researcher and his team are joining in on that fight.

Axel Lehrer, an assistant professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine, and his team have previously created Zika and Ebola virus vaccines. Now, using a similar formula, they’re hopeful their development for a Coronavirus vaccine will be successful.

The next step is to conduct testing in small animals, which will begin in the coming weeks.

By using the same thermo-technology utilized in the past, Lehrer is hoping to create a product that can be mass produced.

If development is successful, the vaccine could be ready for humans in six to nine months.

JABSOM is also looking to support the Coronavirus testing process by providing supplies to healthcare facilities.

Lehrer says it’s rewarding to be able to lend a helping hand in any way possible.

Although we’re all fighting a global pandemic, it’s bringing students and researchers around the world together.