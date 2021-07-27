Hazy, smoky skies will linger Tuesday in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The smoke from the western wildfires will linger Tuesday in western Massachusetts, bringing hazy and smoky skies.

The smoke not expected to be quite as significant as Monday, but the air quality is still “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” meaning the elderly, the very young, and those with lung disease may wish to limit time outside.

Skies will be mainly sunny (talking in terms of clouds) and it’ll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s after morning temperatures in the 60s and 70s. After 6/7 p.m., we have chances for spotty showers and storms. They will continue into late tonight. There’s a chance for an isolated stronger storm. Overnight lows will drop to the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday morning, there may be some lingering light showers and sprinkles, but by the second half of the day we dry out and brighten up. There will still be a bit of a haze in the sky. Highs Wednesday will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will still be a bit sticky.