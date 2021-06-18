HBO Max blames intern for mistakenly sending confusing email to subscribers; Twitter defends the intern

On Thursday night, HBO Max confirmed that one of its interns was responsible for a confusing email that was mistakenly sent to subscribers over an hour earlier — and Twitter quickly began empathizing with the intern. (Presley Ann/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

(NEXSTAR) – HBO Max’s hottest new drama involves an internal email and an embarrassed intern.

On Thursday night, HBO Max confirmed that one of its interns was responsible for a confusing email that was mistakenly sent to subscribers over an hour earlier.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening,” HBO Max confirmed on its HBOMaxHelp Twitter account “We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it.”

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

Subscribers first noticed the email in their inboxes a little before 9 p.m. ET. The subject line read simply “Integration Test Email #1,” and the body contained only one sentence: “This template is used by integration tests only.”

Some of the recipients took to Twitter shortly afterward, expressing confusion or seeking clarification. Most, however, were simply content to joke about the possibility of HBO Max debuting a new “Integration Test” series on its streaming platform.

The difference between HBO Go and HBO Max is that HBO Max includes every season Integration Test Email #1 — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) June 18, 2021

I hope Integration Test Email gets renewed for a second season #HBOMax — Matt (@Mattvsfood) June 18, 2021

I can’t believe I have to say this but maybe we can wait ONE day after Integration Test Email #1 dropped to start spoiling it??? — Diya Mishra (@thedimishra) June 18, 2021

“Lol if it turns out the HBO Max email goof is a stunt for a new show called Integration Test Email then congrats to the marketing team,” wrote one user.

But among the (many) silly comments, plenty of Twitter users started to share their sympathies with, and even defend, the intern. One developer summed it up by assuring the young worker that “we’ve all been there” at some point in life, and others began sharing their own embarrassing stories.

Don't feel bad Integration Test Email #1 intern…when I was an intern once I accidentally powered off every device during a complicated laser experiment at MIT. — Sam 𝕍anivray (@SamVanivray) June 18, 2021

Seeing the Integration Test Email from HBO Max reminds me of when I sent a death announcement for a congregation member who was very much alive.



Happens to the best of us. I’m thinking of you, HBO intern ❤️ — 𝙼𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚊 (@MarinaErnst22) June 18, 2021

to the intern who sent out the blank integration test email: i once inaccurately reorganized then saved a 2000+ cell manifest of personnel information and spent the next 3 days fixing with my supervisor’s oversight.



you will be okay, and someday this will be a fun story. https://t.co/qR2Qy0sfkl — Marissa (@MarissaSaysWhat) June 18, 2021

So heartwarming to see everyone share their own mistakes in support of the Integration Test Email #1 intern. Today’s a good day on Twitter. — Sebastian·Ruhleder (@SRuhleder) June 18, 2021

DO NOT FIRE THE DEV INTERN WHO SENT THE INTEGRATION TEST EMAIL OR I’LL CANCEL MY SUBSCRIPTION!!!!! — 🌻🦋Vanezza☔️♊️ (@jerseygirly6) June 18, 2021

Some even went as far to claim that the intern did HBO Max a huge favor by sending the email, thus creating a social-media buzz that wouldn’t have otherwise existed.

Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ all having the same hastily called all-hands meeting right now WHAT IS OUR "INTEGRATION TEST EMAIL?" — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,



By sending out Integration Test Email #1 (It passed btw) might be the best marketing that @hbomax has ever done. Congratulations! Get yourself a beer, or two. https://t.co/Par26ZNFE4 — Aubry Andrews (@AubryAndrews) June 18, 2021

“Don’t worry HBO intern, we’ve all been there,” one supporter wrote. “Honestly, you should probably get a raise for making this weekend’s hot meme.”