HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College announced a second round of scholarship opportunities for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The application window opens Monday and runs through August 8th. More than $300,000 dollars in support will be awarded from more than 150 scholarship funds.

“Anyone who didn’t apply for a scholarship during the first application period now has another chance,” said Patrick Carpenter, HCC director of Institutional Advancement. “In the past, we have stopped accepting scholarship applications in April, which is so early in the college’s admissions cycle that the vast majority of first-year students were kept out of the process. With this later deadline we hope that a much larger percentage of incoming first-year students will apply. Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we have a lot more scholarship money to give out.”

You must be enrolled at HCC or accepted for the upcoming academic year to apply. The application is just a single, online form.