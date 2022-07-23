HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Science Foundation is offering a $10,000 scholarship to students enrolled full time at Holyoke Community College in chemistry, biology, engineering, mathematics, physics or other STEM fields.

Scholarships offered by the National Science Foundation through HCC average $6,500 per year for full-time students and prorated amounts for part-time students.

A student who receives an NSF scholarship becomes a member of HCC’s STEM Scholars 2.0 Program (ScORE, or STEM Cohorts for Research & Engagement).

It is expected that STEM Scholars remain enrolled in STEM programs at HCC, maintain good academic standing, complete an associate degree at HCC, and/or transfer to a four-year STEM program. Students who meet the eligibility requirements are eligible to renew the scholarships every year.

Aside from financial awards, STEM Scholars receive mentoring, research, and honors experiences; community service; and internship opportunities.

Biological sciences, physical sciences, math, computer and information services, geosciences, and engineering are among the STEM disciplines.

Students at HCC are encouraged to apply, regardless of whether they are new or current students. The deadline to apply for fall 2022 semester is Monday, Aug. 1.