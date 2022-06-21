HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An entry-level program in manufacturing is being offered at Holyoke Community College for free.

Developed in collaboration with local businesses, the program will lead to employment in the Holyoke area’s manufacturing sector. The classes are designed for students who are already employed by area companies or are seeking entry-level positions in the industry.

A $50,000 line item in the state budget helped secure the program’s launch thanks to state representative Pat Duffy of Holyoke.

Students are to gain an understanding of general manufacturing processes and principles, math skills for manufacturing, problem-solving strategies, and an overview of quality control standards such as Lean and ISO 9000.

“HCC instructors are teaching what employers want taught,” said Paul Sheehan, HCC special projects coordinator. We’ve offered the program before and local companies have sent staff to the training.”

HCC issues certificates of completion for students who complete the program successfully.

Classes begin on Tuesday and run for seven days until June 30. Each class meets from 9 a.m. until noon at the Picknelly Adult & Family Education Center (above the Holyoke Transportation Center) at 206 Maple St., Holyoke.

The COVID-19 vaccination is required for on-campus classes and those held in PAFEC. For more information or to sign up, contact Paul Sheehan at psheehan@hcc.edu or fill out the inquiry form online.