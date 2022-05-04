HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College launched their free child care services Wednesday, the Itsy Bitsy Child Watch Program.

State Senator John Velis joined the HCC Education Department for a ribbon cutting to kick off the program.

The drop-in child care service will allow student-parents to focus on their studies without worrying about child supervision.

HCC is now the only community college in western Massachusetts to offer a service like this. The program is still technically in its ‘pilot phase’; it’s currently being funded by a 100-thousand dollar allocation from the 2022 state budget.