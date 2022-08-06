HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will be holding “Registration Express” for the Fall 2022 semester starting Saturday.

During Registration Express, prospective students can apply for admission, take the college placement test, meet with an academic adviser, register for classes, and set up financial aid – all in one day.

“Becoming a college student can feel overwhelming,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC director of Admissions. “Whether students are brand new, transferring from another college, or returning to HCC, we’re here to help make everything easier. Registration Express puts all of the resources they need in one place.”

This event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Campus Center. Students who can’t attend on Saturday or need additional time to finish their steps can also return from August 8th through the 12th.