HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Community College will host a career fair today with a unique focus on showing students opportunities in the fast-growing cannabis industry.

The career fair runs from 4:30 to 6:30 this evening at 303 Homestead Ave. Local and state wide cannabis retailers and delivery services are looking to hire workers.

The recreational pot industry officially eclipsed $3 billion in sales this year and is one of the fastest growing industries across the country right now.