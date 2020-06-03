HCPD patrol car hit person lying on beach in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Police Department patrol car hit a person who was lying on the beach in Garden City, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened May 24 at 10:32 a.m. on the beach at Holly Ave. and S. Waccamaw Dr, SCHP said. At the time, police only said there was a traffic incident and didn’t give specifics about what happened.

The officer said he was entering the beach from a beach access point and looked both ways, but didn’t see the woman due to trash cans obstructing his view.

The woman was taken to the hospital. Beachgoer Megan Lee said she saw the whole thing unfold.

“She was sitting maybe 10-15 yards away from me,” she said. “I saw the police SUV coming down the beach from the south. I don’t know if he didn’t see her or what but he just kept going straight for her. I heard the chair crunch and her screaming.”