AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Radio Lovers came together for the 75th anniversary of the Hampden County Radio Association with a picnic at the School Street Park in Agawam Saturday afternoon.

People were encouraged to bring their radios, antennas, and power sources to ‘Tune the World’. This gave amateur radio operators a chance to receive their license to transmit on HAM radios. There was a demonstration provided on how to use their portable radios as well. By the end of the classes, people were able to make unofficial contact with emergency services.

22News spoke with the president of the HCRA, Larry Krainson on why classes like this are so important, “We promote technology, and HAM radio is tied into STEM learning too, so you know, for kids that are interested in STEM learning HAM ties into electronics and communication and programming, and all sorts of technology.”

Our very own 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko was at their latest meeting talking about how important HAM radios are in extreme weather conditions.

For more information about the HCRA you can head over to their website.