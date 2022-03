SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – On Monday, Springfield’s State Senator Adam Gomez will join with local lawmakers and the Springfield Housing Authority for a check presentation to benefit the Healing Racism Institute of the Pioneer Valley.

Senator Gomez helped secure $50,000 in the state’s budget for the organization. The event begins at 10 Monday morning at 1 Monarch Place in Springfield.

The money will help the Institute continue its work in building racism-free communities in western Massachusetts.