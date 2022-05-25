SPRINFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts state Health and Human Services Secretary Mary Lou Sudders will be in Springfield for a number of events Wednesday.

Sudders is first scheduled to visit Square One Wednesday morning to tour the facility, visit with children and learn about the cornerstone Therapy Center. The therapy center is an onsite therapeutic classroom for children experiencing trauma.

The program brings together children, teachers, and families in a peer-to-peer learning environment. They work with children to improve their coping skills, address their feelings, and improve their functioning with the trauma they may have experienced.

Later, Sudders will join with State Representative Carlos González at Springfield Pharmacy at 11:30 a.m. for a demonstration of their rapid covid-19 testing equipment, provided through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds by Representative González. In total, $75,000 funds was obtained.

There are now more regional testing options available throughout the state; however, many low-income residents lack transportation and have a difficult time getting tested.

“We need to ensure that our strategy for addressing COVID-19 includes bilingual and culturally diverse outreach, guided by diverse community leaders. The on-demand, rapid COVID-19 testing model can serve as a powerful example of public health equity that can be replicated across our state and country”, stated Representative González.